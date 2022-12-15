Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 by 184,790.0% in the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 18,479 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 223,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 125,001 shares in the last quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,011,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Stock Performance

Shares of TRON stock remained flat at $10.77 during midday trading on Thursday. 57 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,595. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

