Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.6% during the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.72. 266,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,368,664. The company has a market capitalization of $107.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $156.73.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

