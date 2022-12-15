Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $255,000 Stock Position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMBP. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter worth approximately $18,162,000. Corvex Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the second quarter worth approximately $13,037,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the second quarter worth approximately $8,375,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 25.9% during the second quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 5,672,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,050 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 22.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,652,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,952,000 after buying an additional 1,040,290 shares in the last quarter. 18.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMBP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $6.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE AMBP traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,348. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $9.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 59.64% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Further Reading

