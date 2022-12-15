Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $41,000 in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RXT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,731,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,480,000 after purchasing an additional 222,187 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Shashank Samant acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,574 shares in the company, valued at $630,511.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of RXT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $654.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
