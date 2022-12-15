Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases 25,000 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 302,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Vroom were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vroom by 756.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 107,195 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Vroom by 1.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 306,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. 37.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vroom Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VRM stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.04. 1,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,402,072. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Vroom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vroom ( NASDAQ:VRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.27 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 22.68% and a negative return on equity of 67.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vroom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vroom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Vroom from $1.30 to $1.10 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

Vroom Profile

(Get Rating)

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

