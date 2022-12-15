Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases New Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,454 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,000. NXP Semiconductors comprises approximately 0.8% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,102 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 3.4 %

NXPI stock traded down $5.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.73. 4,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,619. The company has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $234.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.42.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.