Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases Shares of 17,500 Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWNI. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition by 200.8% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 150,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 100,266 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,277,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,874,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition by 50.0% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Tailwind International Acquisition alerts:

Tailwind International Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TWNI remained flat at $10.06 on Thursday. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,131. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90. Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06.

Tailwind International Acquisition Company Profile

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tailwind International Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailwind International Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.