Sanders Morris Harris LLC Raises Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Marqeta by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,609,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 39.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 1,034.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 191,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 174,358 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Marqeta by 5.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,122,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after buying an additional 59,938 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Marqeta Stock Down 2.5 %

MQ traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.76. 12,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,352,640. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marqeta Company Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on MQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.30.

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.