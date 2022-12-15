Sanders Morris Harris LLC Raises Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Marqeta by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,609,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 39.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 1,034.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 191,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 174,358 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Marqeta by 5.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,122,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after buying an additional 59,938 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Marqeta Stock Down 2.5 %
MQ traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.76. 12,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,352,640. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Marqeta Company Profile
Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marqeta (MQ)
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.