Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 30,653 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,653 shares during the quarter. Main Street Capital makes up approximately 1.8% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Main Street Capital worth $7,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 661.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

MAIN stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,825. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.81. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $45.67.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 66.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $98.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.68 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAIN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

