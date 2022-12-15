Sanders Morris Harris LLC Trims Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 108.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,966,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563,879 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Philip Morris International by 83.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126,188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,407 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 58.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE PM traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.79. 10,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,472,413. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

