Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 86.1% from the November 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Santen Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.2 %
SNPHY traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $8.35. 5,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,226. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.41.
About Santen Pharmaceutical
