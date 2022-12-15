Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 86.1% from the November 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Santen Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.2 %

SNPHY traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $8.35. 5,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,226. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.41.

About Santen Pharmaceutical

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches and develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. It offers various pharmaceutical products, including Verkazia, which is used for the treatment of vernal keratoconjunctivitis; STN1008903, which is used for dry eye treatment; Eybelis for the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension; Alesion, an anti-allergy ophthalmic solution; Diquas for the treatment for dry eye syndrome; and glaucoma products, such as Tapros, Tapcom, PRESERFLO MicroShunt, and ROCK inhibitor products.

