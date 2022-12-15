Santos FC Fan Token Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 15th. One Santos FC Fan Token token can now be bought for about $6.34 or 0.00036228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $28.85 million and approximately $46.92 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Santos FC Fan Token Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

