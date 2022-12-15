Sapphire 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,630.30 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $19.04 million and $2,630.30 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

