Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Short Interest Update

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,110,100 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the November 15th total of 3,752,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 896.5 days.

Saputo Stock Performance

Shares of SAPIF remained flat at $25.46 during midday trading on Thursday. 6 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,804. Saputo has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAPIF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

