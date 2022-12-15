Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the November 15th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 267.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sartorius Stedim Biotech from €465.00 ($489.47) to €455.00 ($478.95) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sartorius Stedim Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.33.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SDMHF opened at $353.00 on Thursday. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 12 month low of $282.50 and a 12 month high of $557.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.26 and a 200-day moving average of $328.66.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

