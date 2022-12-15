Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Short Interest Down 25.7% in November

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 452,400 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the November 15th total of 609,100 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 811,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ STSA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 230,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,164. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $8.08.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Satsuma Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 5,608,306 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $3,869,731.14. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,608,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,731.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 613.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 15,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,424 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STSA. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jonestrading lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

