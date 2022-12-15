Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Shares Down 2.1%

Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Rating) dropped 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $10.72. Approximately 648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

SISXF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Savaria from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

