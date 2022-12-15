SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Short Interest Up 43.2% in November

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 748,400 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the November 15th total of 522,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,496.8 days.

SBI Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SBHGF stock opened at $19.62 on Thursday. SBI has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $28.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Get SBI alerts:

About SBI

(Get Rating)

See Also

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business; Asset Management Business; Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business and Non-financial Business segments. The company offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX margin trading; online securities; exchange and transaction services related to digital assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services.

Receive News & Ratings for SBI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.