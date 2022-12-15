Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,700 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the November 15th total of 101,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,067,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Down 0.8 %

Schneider Electric S.E. stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,805. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.72. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $40.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBGSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €155.00 ($163.16) to €140.00 ($147.37) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.57.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

