Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Flower City Capital’s 9th Largest Position

Flower City Capital lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,122 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Flower City Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Flower City Capital’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 92,812,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,560 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,732,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042,654 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 63,918,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,104 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.50. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $39.60.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

