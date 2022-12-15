Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Shares Up 2.7%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.60 and last traded at $57.60. 11,517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,174,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.47.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.48. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $456.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 184.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,707,000 after purchasing an additional 288,621 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at $333,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 277,544 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after buying an additional 91,493 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 967.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,326 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.