Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Sold by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co. owned about 0.13% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter valued at $58,374,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,557,000 after purchasing an additional 713,391 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 389.8% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 296,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,798,000 after buying an additional 236,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,819,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,854,000 after acquiring an additional 193,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,033,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.83. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $104.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.57 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 30.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

(Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.