Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Short Interest Update

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the November 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Seeing Machines from GBX 12 ($0.15) to GBX 10 ($0.12) in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Seeing Machines Price Performance

Seeing Machines stock remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08. Seeing Machines has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.16.

Seeing Machines Company Profile

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

