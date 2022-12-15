SelfKey Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 14th. One SelfKey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SelfKey has a market capitalization of $18.71 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SelfKey has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SelfKey

SelfKey launched on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

