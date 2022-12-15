Seneca House Advisors Acquires 342 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Seneca House Advisors boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Accenture by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.65.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $286.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.35. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $180.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

