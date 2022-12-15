Seneca House Advisors Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Seneca House Advisors raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 2.4% of Seneca House Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,040,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,164,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $146.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.04. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

