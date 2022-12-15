Seneca House Advisors Buys 117 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Seneca House Advisors lifted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Etsy were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 403.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 125.7% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 184.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $132.03 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $232.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.45 and its 200 day moving average is $101.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $2,216,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,919,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $639,184.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $2,216,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,919,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,398 shares of company stock valued at $26,569,739 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

