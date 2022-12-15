Seneca House Advisors Has $800,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Seneca House Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 6,105.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 563,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,461,000 after purchasing an additional 554,520 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $102.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $158.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.