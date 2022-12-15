Seneca House Advisors Invests $68,000 in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Seneca House Advisors acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Seneca House Advisors owned approximately 0.20% of Sotherly Hotels at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHO. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 274,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 17,250 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 82,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 988,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 208,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SOHO opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.61. Sotherly Hotels Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In other Sotherly Hotels news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 30,000 shares of Sotherly Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

