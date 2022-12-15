Seneca House Advisors Trims Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Seneca House Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Seneca House Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,259,316,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,270,000 after purchasing an additional 495,965 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,406,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,140,000 after purchasing an additional 175,554 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,603,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,441,000 after purchasing an additional 161,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,056,000 after purchasing an additional 459,736 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $111.02 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.61 and its 200-day moving average is $105.00.

