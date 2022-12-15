SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SeqLL stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 37,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,653. SeqLL has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 7.48.

SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. SeqLL had a negative return on equity of 62.21% and a negative net margin of 2,406.90%.

SeqLL Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc, and Tetracore, Inc It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations.

