Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 13.0% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Scotiabank upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.55.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 14.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

