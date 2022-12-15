Shell (SHEL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Shell (LON: SHEL):

12/14/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,200 ($39.26) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/13/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,650 ($32.51) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/6/2022 – Shell had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,761 ($33.87) to GBX 2,987 ($36.65). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,950 ($36.19) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/29/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,200 ($39.26) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/9/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,200 ($39.26) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/31/2022 – Shell had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,800 ($34.35) to GBX 2,900 ($35.58). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($40.49) price target on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Shell had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,779 ($34.09) to GBX 2,761 ($33.87). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,650 ($32.51) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/27/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,300 ($40.49) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/27/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,900 ($35.58) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,302.50 ($28.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,504,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,968,644. Shell plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,557 ($31.37). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,353.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,258.65. The company has a market capitalization of £162.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

