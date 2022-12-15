Shentu (CTK) Price Down 1.3% This Week

Shentu (CTK) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Shentu coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00004218 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Shentu has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Shentu has a market cap of $65.21 million and $4.49 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Shentu

Shentu launched on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 87,553,876 coins. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

