Shentu (CTK) Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last Week

Shentu (CTK) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One Shentu coin can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00004279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shentu has a total market cap of $65.84 million and $4.35 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shentu has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Shentu Coin Profile

Shentu’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 87,556,974 coins. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

