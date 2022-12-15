Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Short Interest Update

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the November 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Stock Performance

Shares of Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,684. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.42. Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70.

Get Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development alerts:

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages toll expressways and bridges in the People's Republic of China. It operates through GS Superhighway, GZ West Superhighway, and Xintang Interchange segments. The company operates toll expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen superhighway and Guangzhou-Zhuhai West superhighway.

Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.