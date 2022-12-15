Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Short Interest Update

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the November 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Stock Performance
Shares of Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,684. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.42. Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70.
Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Profile
