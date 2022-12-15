Shimao Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Shimao Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMSF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,163,700 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the November 15th total of 8,212,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15,409.3 days.

Shimao Services Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SHMSF remained flat at $0.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.20. Shimao Services has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.25.

Shimao Services Company Profile

Shimao Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management and community living services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Related Services; and City Services. The company offers property management services, including security, cleaning, greening and gardening, repair, and maintenance services to construction, gardening, and other property management companies.

