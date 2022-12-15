Shimao Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Shimao Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMSF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,163,700 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the November 15th total of 8,212,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15,409.3 days.
Shimao Services Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SHMSF remained flat at $0.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.20. Shimao Services has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.25.
Shimao Services Company Profile
