Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Short Interest Up 183.8% in November

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a growth of 183.8% from the November 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SHECY traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.66. The stock had a trading volume of 94,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,281. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average is $29.58.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC)/chlor-alkali, semiconductor silicon, silicones, electronics and functional materials, specialty chemicals, processing, and trading and specialized businesses worldwide. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

