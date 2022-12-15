Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Volution Group (LON:FAN)

Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.64) price target on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Volution Group alerts:

Volution Group Stock Performance

LON FAN traded down GBX 2 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 347 ($4.26). 164,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,212. The stock has a market capitalization of £685.75 million and a P/E ratio of 1,927.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.86. Volution Group has a 1 year low of GBX 270 ($3.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 564.16 ($6.92). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 333.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 347.98.

Insider Activity at Volution Group

Volution Group Company Profile

In other Volution Group news, insider Ronnie George sold 21,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($3.99), for a total transaction of £69,988.75 ($85,865.23).

(Get Rating)

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical ventilation with heat recovery (MVHR) and centralized mechanical extract ventilation (MEV) systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.