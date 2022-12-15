Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Crestchic (LON:LOAD)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Crestchic (LON:LOAD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Crestchic Stock Down 0.2 %

LOAD stock traded down GBX 0.97 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 397.04 ($4.87). 17,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,860. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 296.37. Crestchic has a 1-year low of GBX 188.10 ($2.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 400 ($4.91). The stock has a market cap of £111.92 million and a P/E ratio of 2,335.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.54.

Get Crestchic alerts:

Crestchic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. Crestchic’s dividend payout ratio is 5.88%.

Crestchic Company Profile

Crestchic Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, hires, and sells specialist industrial equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers loadbank equipment that is primarily used for the commissioning, testing, and maintenance of independent power sources and systems, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

