Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Velocys (LON:VLS)

Velocys (LON:VLS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Velocys Price Performance
Velocys stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 4.88 ($0.06). 1,424,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £68.18 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00. Velocys has a 12 month low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 8.23 ($0.10). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.11.
Velocys Company Profile
See Also
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
Receive News & Ratings for Velocys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.