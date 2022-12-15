Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 161 ($1.98) to GBX 206 ($2.53) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.44) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 300 ($3.68) to GBX 210 ($2.58) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 231.50 ($2.84).

Shares of SBRY traded down GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 219.40 ($2.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,806,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,102,930. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 205.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 208.37. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of GBX 168.70 ($2.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 303.60 ($3.72). The company has a market cap of £5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 877.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

