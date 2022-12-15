Shore Capital Reiterates Not Rated Rating for Hyve Group (LON:HYVE)

Hyve Group (LON:HYVE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Hyve Group Trading Up 0.3 %

LON HYVE traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 71.60 ($0.88). The stock had a trading volume of 360,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,650. The company has a market capitalization of £208.81 million and a PE ratio of -4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 58.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 65.37. Hyve Group has a twelve month low of GBX 43.86 ($0.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 117.20 ($1.44).

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyve Group

In other news, insider Mark Shashoua bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £55,000 ($67,476.38).

About Hyve Group

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. It operates in the United Kingdom, Asia, Eastern and Southern Europe, Russia, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as ITE Group plc and changed its name to Hyve Group Plc in September 2019.

