Short Interest in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Drops By 39.3%

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400,000 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the November 15th total of 23,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,987,000 after buying an additional 5,605,802 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,002,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,921,000 after buying an additional 892,599 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,005,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,458,000 after buying an additional 1,317,161 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,699,000 after buying an additional 2,906,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 319.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,157,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,733,000 after buying an additional 4,690,448 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $76.68 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. Robert W. Baird upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.