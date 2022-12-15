Short Interest in Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYYLF) Drops By 50.0%

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYYLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Ayala Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AYYLF opened at 12.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 11.76. Ayala has a 12 month low of 10.75 and a 12 month high of 13.40.
Ayala Company Profile
