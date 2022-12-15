Short Interest in Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYYLF) Drops By 50.0%

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYYLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ayala Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AYYLF opened at 12.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 11.76. Ayala has a 12 month low of 10.75 and a 12 month high of 13.40.

Get Ayala alerts:

Ayala Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Ayala Corporation engages in the real estate and hotel businesses in the Philippines and internationally. Its Real Estate and Hotels segment develops, constructs, leases, and sells residential and commercial communities; manages land bank; operates hotels, cinema, and theaters; and provides construction and property management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.