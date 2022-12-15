Short Interest in Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Increases By 45.0%

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 853,600 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the November 15th total of 588,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 149.8 days.

BSFFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Basic-Fit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded Basic-Fit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from €47.00 ($49.47) to €41.50 ($43.68) in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Basic-Fit from €41.00 ($43.16) to €40.00 ($42.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Basic-Fit from €48.00 ($50.53) to €40.00 ($42.11) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Basic-Fit stock opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.19. Basic-Fit has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $57.77.

Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs. As of March 9, 2022, it operated 223 clubs in the Netherlands, 207 clubs in Belgium, 10 clubs in Luxembourg, 578 clubs in France, and 63 clubs in Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

