Short Interest in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Increases By 25.6%

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the November 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ BLPH opened at $0.82 on Thursday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.06.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Sepio Capital LP owned 0.25% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.