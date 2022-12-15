Short Interest in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA) Decreases By 96.8%

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the November 15th total of 85,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 137,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I stock remained flat at $9.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. Berenson Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

Get Berenson Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth about $1,318,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 313,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 54.5% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,065,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 375,870 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

About Berenson Acquisition Corp. I

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses its search on a target business that operate in the software and technology-enabled services industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berenson Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.