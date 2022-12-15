Short Interest in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Declines By 37.5%

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the November 15th total of 260,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BioLineRx Trading Down 0.9 %

BioLineRx stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,886. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $39.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. BioLineRx has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $2.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLineRx

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the 3rd quarter worth $3,838,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the 3rd quarter worth $2,587,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BioLineRx by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 22,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About BioLineRx

BLRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioLineRx in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on BioLineRx to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

