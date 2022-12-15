Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Increases By 134.1%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a growth of 134.1% from the November 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

Brookfield Property Partners stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.36. The stock had a trading volume of 25,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,021. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1-year low of $15.54 and a 1-year high of $25.55.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.4063 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.